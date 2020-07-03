GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $417,451.47 and $16,407.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,138.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.14 or 0.02496384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.02422958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00452476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00716604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00061987 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00565085 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.