Goldcoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $201,786.09 and $83.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00455635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003416 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.