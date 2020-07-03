Goldcoin Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $181,229.25 and approximately $492.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00454239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000721 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003419 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

