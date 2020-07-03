Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to announce sales of $8.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.70 billion. Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $9.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $34.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.04 billion to $35.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.36 billion to $37.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,306,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $197.40. 2,698,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,128. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

