GoldMint Market Capitalization Achieves $1.05 Million (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00006012 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $286.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.01697044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00168810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00109525 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

