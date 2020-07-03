Gossip Coin Hits Market Cap of $88,261.49 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 49.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $88,261.49 and approximately $85.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015240 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004502 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000791 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002773 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.