Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Sells $849,852.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $849,852.00.
Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $49.53. 698,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
