Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Sells $849,852.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $849,852.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $49.53. 698,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 562,562 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $125,934,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 79,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

