Grin Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $19.10 million and $6.72 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Coinall, LBank and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001142 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 45,970,680 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, TradeOgre, LBank, Coinall, BitForex, KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

