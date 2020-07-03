Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.30) and the highest is ($2.14). Groupon posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,415%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The coupon company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $374.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $58.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,617,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,224.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,629,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,496.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 83.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 26,511 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $514.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. Groupon has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

