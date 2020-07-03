Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post sales of $183.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.43 million. Groupon reported sales of $532.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.29 million to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $882.95 million, with estimates ranging from $835.43 million to $954.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The coupon company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.37. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $374.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Groupon from $58.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,629,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617,952 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,224.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,017,240 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,224 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Groupon by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,968,110 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,303 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 359,895 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Groupon by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,937,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,459 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. 2,066,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $514.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

