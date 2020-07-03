Guider (GDR) Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Guider has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $33,199.45 and $27.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.04826624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018052 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

