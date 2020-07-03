GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.84). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.35. 271,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.51. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 742,296 shares of company stock worth $7,629,150 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

