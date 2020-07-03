Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post sales of $69.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.36 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $64.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $294.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.60 million to $311.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $343.80 million, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $348.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 67.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,933,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.43. 137,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,012. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $76.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

