Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post sales of $69.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.36 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $64.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $294.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.60 million to $311.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $343.80 million, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $348.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 67.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,933,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HLNE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.43. 137,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,012. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $76.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
