Happycoin Market Capitalization Reaches $296,616.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00731852 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017603 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00194217 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000697 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.