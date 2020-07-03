Harrie Vredenburg Sells 38,282 Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) Director Harrie Vredenburg sold 38,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$34,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,316.

Shares of TXP stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 178,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58. Touchstone Exploration Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.31 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$8.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.