HashCoin (HSC) Hits Market Capitalization of $314,729.83

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. HashCoin has a total market cap of $314,729.83 and approximately $7,755.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

