Head to Head Comparison: Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) vs. China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Zebra Technologies has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Cable and Communication has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zebra Technologies and China Cable and Communication’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies $4.49 billion 3.02 $544.00 million $12.07 21.13 China Cable and Communication $52.40 million 0.25 $4.47 million N/A N/A

Zebra Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than China Cable and Communication.

Profitability

This table compares Zebra Technologies and China Cable and Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies 11.59% 38.08% 13.91% China Cable and Communication N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zebra Technologies and China Cable and Communication, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies 0 4 4 0 2.50 China Cable and Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $238.14, indicating a potential downside of 6.63%. Given Zebra Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zebra Technologies is more favorable than China Cable and Communication.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Cable and Communication shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zebra Technologies beats China Cable and Communication on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last four years, Zebra helps their customers capture their edge.

About China Cable and Communication

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

