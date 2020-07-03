Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) announced a dividend on Friday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SONG remained flat at $GBX 116 ($1.43) during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,015,075 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.07 million and a P/E ratio of 82.86. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.50 ($1.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.85.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Paul Burger purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,805.40 ($2,221.76). Also, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £14,938.35 ($18,383.40).

