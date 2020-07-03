Hive Hits Market Capitalization of $62.74 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Hive has a total market cap of $62.74 million and $5.49 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000144 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000134 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 384,174,192 coins and its circulating supply is 300,803,986 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

