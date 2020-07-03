Homeros Reaches Market Cap of $99.57 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $99.57 million and $3.18 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.01697025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169150 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00109662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,144,289 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

