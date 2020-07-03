Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Honeywell International reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of HON traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,839. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,728,000 after buying an additional 2,019,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

