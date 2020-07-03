Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,283. The stock has a market cap of $235.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.50. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a negative net margin of 333.02%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 3,280 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $38,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

