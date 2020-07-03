HorusPay Market Capitalization Reaches $397,806.06 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $397,806.06 and $28.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01718578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00108862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

