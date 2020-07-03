HTMLCOIN Market Capitalization Achieves $3.63 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $13,608.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00731852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029984 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.42 or 0.01963250 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017603 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00194217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00153562 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007981 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

