Humanscape (HUM) One Day Volume Tops $163,289.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $163,289.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.01700270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00109670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.