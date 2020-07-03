Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.11). Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,079. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 40.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 504,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $8,113,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

