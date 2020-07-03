HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. HUSD has a total market cap of $119.10 million and $31.98 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010979 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.67 or 0.04814779 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 118,796,774 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

