Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $668,475.65 and approximately $24,924.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00563260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00101108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00072665 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001613 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001646 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,363,268 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

