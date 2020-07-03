Huw M. Nash Sells 3,800 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $87,970.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. 109,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,360. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $785.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,363 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 124,537 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

