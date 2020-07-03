Huw M. Nash Sells 3,800 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $87,970.00.
Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. 109,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,360. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $785.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.
Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.