Hyperion (HYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $163.22 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00005677 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. Hyperion has a market cap of $163.22 million and $11.78 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.01714731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00169082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

