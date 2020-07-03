HyperQuant 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,393.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $34,668.47 and $3,393.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.01713083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00168940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

