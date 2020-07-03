ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti reduced their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ICF International has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.57 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, Director Randall Mehl bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.38 per share, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,636,552.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 48.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 6,084.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 436,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.