ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:LBOW)

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Friday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:LBOW traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 72 ($0.89). 30,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,973. ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv has a 52-week low of GBX 64.19 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.15.

Get ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv alerts:

In other ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv news, insider Mark Huntley acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($93,526.95). Also, insider Paul Meader acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £27,740 ($34,137.34). Insiders bought 150,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,500 over the last 90 days.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.