ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:LBOW)

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Friday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:LBOW traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 72 ($0.89). 30,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,973. ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv has a 52-week low of GBX 64.19 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.15.
In other ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv news, insider Mark Huntley acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($93,526.95). Also, insider Paul Meader acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £27,740 ($34,137.34). Insiders bought 150,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,500 over the last 90 days.
ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.
