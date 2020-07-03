ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post $271.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.90 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $312.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

ICUI traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $186.72. 120,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,558. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 15,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at $16,556,486.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,169 shares of company stock worth $9,310,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,827,000 after purchasing an additional 164,615 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 457,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,281,000 after purchasing an additional 231,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,951,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

