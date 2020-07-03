Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.04 Million

Analysts expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to post sales of $19.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.46 million to $19.80 million. Identiv reported sales of $22.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $85.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.34 million to $87.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $94.84 million, with estimates ranging from $90.30 million to $103.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Identiv by 780.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Identiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 75,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 million, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.45. Identiv has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

