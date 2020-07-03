IG Gold Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, TRX Market, ABCC and CoinExchange. IG Gold has a market cap of $933,697.27 and approximately $85.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.01708849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00168706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052815 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TRX Market, ABCC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

