Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post sales of $682.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $736.38 million and the lowest is $649.00 million. Illumina reported sales of $838.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,007 shares of company stock worth $11,948,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,561 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 38,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $4.55 on Friday, hitting $373.10. The stock had a trading volume of 698,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,558. Illumina has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.90.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

