ImageCash (IMGC) Price Down 0.4% This Week

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $50,678.41 and approximately $3,042.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ImageCash has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01718578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00108862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 4,818,119 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,119 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

