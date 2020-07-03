indaHash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $335.00 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Tidex. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $335.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, indaHash has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.01700270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00109670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Exrates, IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.