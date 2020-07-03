Indorse Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $486.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $202,933.50 and $486.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gatecoin, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.01711894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00108380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, COSS, DDEX, RightBTC, YoBit, Liqui, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.