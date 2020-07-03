Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 97,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,716. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.57.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.
