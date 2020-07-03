Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 97,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,716. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

