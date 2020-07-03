Insider Selling: Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) CFO Sells 6,719 Shares of Stock

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $189,744.56.

CFX stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.54. 1,410,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,143. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.85. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFX. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Colfax in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $29,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 10,323.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,809 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 98.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,820,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 904,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,529,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

