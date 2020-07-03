Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

EXPI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 385,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,327. eXp World Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

