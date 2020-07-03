Insider Selling: Phoslock ENV Tec Limited (ASX:PET) Insider Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Phoslock ENV Tec Limited (ASX:PET) insider Zhigang Zhang sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.20), for a total value of A$435,000.00 ($297,945.21).

Zhigang Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Zhigang Zhang acquired 54,000 shares of Phoslock ENV Tec stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($18,493.15).

Shares of PET traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$0.54 ($0.37). 2,327,567 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $302.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.63. Phoslock ENV Tec Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.28 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of A$1.59 ($1.09). The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Phoslock Environmental Technologies Limited provides water technologies and engineering solutions to manage nutrients and other water pollutants. It offers Phoslock, a lanthanum modified bentonite material that removes excess phosphate from water and reduces the growth of harmful algae; Zeolite, which improves water quality by absorbing nutrients, such as nitrogen; and Bacteria that breaks down contaminants and organic matter that pollute water and cause human and water borne diseases.

