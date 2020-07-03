Insider Selling: Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Major Shareholder Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ TNAV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 100,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. Telenav Inc has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Telenav in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Telenav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 170,616 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Telenav during the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telenav during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telenav by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Telenav by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44,039 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

