Insider Selling: Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $136,140.00.

Union Bankshares stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.62. 278,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 30.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 199,623 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

