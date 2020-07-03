Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) CFO Howard Horn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $778,400.00.

Howard Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Thursday, June 25th, Howard Horn sold 30,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.60. 1,262,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.