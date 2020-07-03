Insider Selling: Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 54,667 Shares of Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $310,480.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $309,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,351 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $521,406.43.

On Monday, April 27th, Amit Sinha sold 3,255 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $229,900.65.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $52,328.80.

On Thursday, April 16th, Amit Sinha sold 11,609 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $830,856.13.

Zscaler stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,991. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $115.17. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -200.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $3,439,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $49.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.65.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

