Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.72 Million

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will report $8.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $14.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $79.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $86.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.17 million, with estimates ranging from $131.06 million to $161.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSP. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $22,423,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after buying an additional 366,575 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $20,318,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 884,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,328,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $12,056,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.50. 344,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

