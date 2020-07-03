INT Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $753,071.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. INT Chain has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $753,071.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, OKEx Korea and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.04909199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Allcoin, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea.

